Centre making efforts to connect startups to govt ecosystem, says Rajeev Chandrasekhar
Ahmedabad: The Centre is making efforts to connect Indian startups with the government ecosystem so that its procurement requirements can be met with their innovative solutions, Union Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Rajeev Chandrasekhar said here on Sunday.
Chandrasekhar, who was at Gujarat University to interact with the students on the topic of 'New India for Young India', said the government is working to soon establish an institutional framework for Digital India Startup Hub to further promote the startup ecosystem in the country.
"Soon Digital India Startup Hub, an institutional framework, shall be established to further promote the startup ecosystem and centrally coordinate startup initiatives at the national level. The government is making efforts to connect startups with its ecosystem so that government's procurement requirements can be met with innovative solutions by startups," he said.
The minister highlighted the importance of learning digital skills for India's expanding digital economy.
"Innovation, innovation and innovation is the mantra going forward. Innovation is going to drive our future. Our startups and entrepreneurs will drive the Indian economy towards $5 trillion and the Digital Economy towards $1 trillion," said Chandrasekhar, who is also the Minister of State for Electronics and IT.
He claimed there has not been a more opportune moment for the youth to succeed than in the new India that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is building.
"Prior to 2014, entrepreneurship was merely an exception rather than a rule or a norm. There has never been a more opportune moment for young Indians to succeed than now, thanks to the proactive policies of the Narendra Modi government and the government of Gujarat," the Union minister said.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Move won't impact states' tax share, Centre will bear entire burden:...22 May 2022 7:45 PM GMT
Hooda opposes taking back Pahrawar village land from Gaur Brahmin...22 May 2022 7:45 PM GMT
Quad Summit opportunity to review initiatives' progress: PM22 May 2022 7:33 PM GMT
Triple suicide case: Family may have planned it months ago, say police22 May 2022 7:32 PM GMT
Road accident in UP leaves 8 dead22 May 2022 7:31 PM GMT