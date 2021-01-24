Centre effects major secy-level bureaucratic reshuffle

New Delhi: Senior IAS officer Alok Tandon has been appointed mines secretary as part of a major top-level bureaucratic reshuffle effected by the Centre.

Tandon, a 1986-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer, is at present serving in his cadre state Uttar Pradesh.

Tribal Affairs Secretary Deepak Khandekar has been appointed Secretary, Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT).

Upendra Prasad Singh, Secretary of Department of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation under the Ministry of Jal Shakti, will now be secretary, Ministry of Textiles, according to a Department of Personnel and Training order.

Pankaj Kumar who is currently Chief Executive Officer, Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), has been appointed secretary, Department of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation, in place of Singh.

Senior bureaucrat Alok Kumar has been appointed secretary, Ministry of Power. Kumar, a 1988-batch IAS officer, is currently working in his cadre state Uttar Pradesh.

He has been appointed in place of Sanjeev Nandan Sahai, who superannuates on January 31.

Rajesh Kumar Chaturvedi has been appointed secretary, Department of Fertilizers. Chaturvedi, a 1987-batch IAS officer of the Madhya Pradesh cadre, is currently secretary, Department of Chemicals and Petrochemicals.

Tourism Secretary Yogendra Tripathy will be secretary, Department of Chemicals and Petrochemicals, in place of Chaturvedi, according to the order.

Arvind Singh, who is at present chairman of the Airports Authority of India, has been appointed as the tourism secretary in place of Tripathy.

G V Venugopala Sarma, Member Secretary, National Disaster Management Authority has been named chairman, National Authority, Chemical Weapons Convention, it said.

Otem Dai, a 1987-batch IAS officer of the Tamil Nadu cadre, will be secretary, Central Vigilance Commission.

Gujarat-cadre IAS officer Bidyut Bihari Swain will be secretary, Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises. He is at present special secretary, Department of Commerce.

Praveen Kumar Srivastava, Special Secretary, Ministry of Home Affairs has been appointed secretary (coordination), Cabinet Secretariat.

Alka Tiwari, Additional Secretary and Financial Adviser in the Department of Fertilizers, has been appointed secretary, National Commission for Scheduled Tribes, the order said.