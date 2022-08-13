Millennium Post
CCI approves merger of HDFC Bank & HDFC Ltd

BY PTI13 Aug 2022 6:27 PM GMT

New Delhi: Fair trade regulator Competition Commission of India (CCI) has approved the merger proposal of HDFC Bank and its parent

HDFC Ltd.

The proposed combination envisages the merger of HDFC Investments and HDFC Holdings with HDFC Ltd in the first step and subsequently, the merger of HDFC Ltd into HDFC Bank.

In a tweet on Friday, CCI said it has approved the "proposed combination involving amalgamation of HDFC Limited, HDFC Bank, HDFC Investments and HDFC Holdings."

In April, the country's largest housing finance company HDFC Ltd announced that it will merge with HDFC

Bank.

Deals beyond a certain threshold require approval from the regulator, which keeps a tab on unfair business practices in the marketplace.

