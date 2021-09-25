CBIC makes Aadhaar authentication of taxpayers mandatory for claiming GST refund

New Delhi: The government has made Aadhaar authentication of taxpayers mandatory for claiming GST refund.

The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) has amended GST rules bringing in various anti-evasion measures, including disbursal of GST refunds only in the bank account, which is linked with same PAN on which GST registration has been obtained.

The notification also states that from January 1, 2022, businesses who have defaulted in filing summary return and paying monthly GST will not be able to file GSTR-1 sales return of the succeeding month. The notification follows the decisions taken at the meeting of the GST Council in Lucknow on September 17.

AMRG & Associates Senior Partner Rajat Mohan said, "To arrest tax evasion, the government has made Aadhaar authentication for proprietor, partner, karta, Managing Director, whole time Director, and authorised signatory compulsory before filing an application for revocation of cancellation registration and refund application." EY Tax Partner Abhishek Jain said with the objective of preventing revenue leakage, the government has made Aadhaar authentication mandatory for a taxpayer to be able to claim refunds.

"The move will help in reducing cases of fraudulent refunds as only the verified taxpayers will obtain the refunds now," Jain added. With regard to taxpayers not bring able to file their GSTR- 1 if they have not filed their GSTR-3B of the previous month, Jain said this is a well thought restriction and a necessary control check to eliminate the cases where taxpayers although report their supply invoices in GSTR-1 but they do not submit their corresponding GSTR-3B return through which tax is actually paid to the

government.