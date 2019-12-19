Broadcom to sell wireless chip unit, eyes $10 billion deal

San Francisco: Broadcom, the US-based fabless semiconductor company, is planning to sell one of its wireless chip units, which could be worth $10 billion, as it turns attention to software. The San Hose-headquartered Apple supplier is said to be working with Credit Suisse Group to find a potential buyer for its radio frequency (RF) unit.

The unit accounted for $2.2 billion revenue in Broadcom's 2019 financial year earnings and is one of the original businesses of predecessor company Avago.

The sale process was in an early stage, The Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday quoting people. Apple might be interested in acquiring the unit, according to a report in Cult of Mac. Broadcom, historically known for semiconductors that go into cellphones and networking equipment, in recent years had pushed into the more lucrative software business through two big acquisitions, the report added.