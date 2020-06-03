Britannia Industries shares jump over 7 pc after Q4 earnings
New Delhi: Shares of Britannia Industries on Wednesday gained over 7 per cent after the company posted a 26.53 per cent increase in consolidated net profit for March 2020 quarter.
On the BSE, the stock jumped 7.36 per cent to Rs 3,704.55 -- its 52-week high.
It advanced 7.44 per cent to 52-week high of Rs 3,708 on the NSE.
FMCG player Britannia Industries on Tuesday posted a 26.53 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 372.35 crore for the fourth quarter ended on March 31, 2020.
The company had reported a net profit of Rs 294.27 crore in January-March quarter of 2018-19.
Total revenue from operations rose to Rs 2,867.70 crore during the quarter under review as compared with Rs 2,798.96 crore in the fourth quarter of 2018-19, Britannia Industries said in a regulatory filing.
For the financial year 2019-20, the company posted a net profit of Rs 1,393.60 crore, up 20.6 per cent from Rs 1,155.46 crore in 2018-19.
