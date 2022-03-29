Boeing develops 10-year roadmap to modernise air traffic management for AAI

New Delhi: Boeing has developed a comprehensive 10-year roadmap for the Centre-run Airports Authority of India (AAI) to modernise its air traffic management, the US-based aerospace company said on Tuesday.

"The roadmap aims to drive operational excellence and offer enhanced air traffic capacity for our flying public, and improved navigation, communication and surveillance for our users, making Indian skies seamless and safer to operate in," AAI Chairman Sanjeev Kumar said.

The AAI manages the commercial traffic in the Indian airspace. It also runs more than 100 airports across the country.

The project "to develop a comprehensive 10-year Communication, Navigation and Surveillance/Air Traffic Management (CNS/ATM) modernisation roadmap" was undertaken with a grant from the United States Trade and Development Agency (USTDA), Boeing said in a press release.

As part of the project, Boeing worked closely with the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), the airlines operating in India, airport operators and other airspace stakeholders, it added.