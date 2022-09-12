BIS releases handbook and guide for interest of consumers

New Delhi: Piyush Goyal, Minister for Commerce & Industry, Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution and Textile, recently, during the fourth Governing Council Meeting of BIS released handbook on the subject "Safety in Electrical Installations – A way forward to Safety by National Electrical Code of India" and Guide for Using National Building Code of India 2016. Along with these two important documents, three pamphlets

for awareness of general

public about their rights and duties while constructing

their own home or buying one from a builder are also developed.

The handbook on Safety in Electrical Installations, is jointly developed by BIS and International Cooper Association India. This handbook will create awareness about Electrical Safety and provides technical guidance for wiring installations in buildings. The design, installation and other features provided in the handbook will help in understanding

the purpose and application in a simplistic way. This will help electrical engineers

and technicians to understand the basic need and procedure for safe and reliable electrical Low Voltage installations.

National Building Code of India 2016 (NBC 2016) is a technical document in which all provisions relating to

planning, design, construction and operation and

maintenance of buildings are covered. Implementation of these codal provisions ensures minimum required level for

the safety, health, amenity, accessibility and sustainability of buildings. In order to promote the use of NBC 2016,

this simplified guide for using the Code has been brought

out by BIS for all stakeholders like academicians, students, building authorities, builders, and most importantly building professionals like architects, engineers, plumbers, etc.

for understanding the contents of various Parts/Sections of

the Code and their interconnection. For an easy understanding of the technical information provided in the voluminous Code of more than 2200

pages, the key contents and concept of each of the thirteen parts of NBC 2016 have been laid down in the booklet using infographics and simplified language.

The three pamphlets will also guide on the ways to take better services from not only municipal bodies and statutory authorities but also from all building professionals (engineer, architect, etc.) whom they should engage for a safe and sustainable home.