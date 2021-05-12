Birla Corporation Q4 net rises 28% to Rs 249 cr

Kolkata: Birla Corporation Limited on Wednesday reported a Q4 net profit of Rs 249.33 crore, up 28 per cent from Rs 194.73 crore in the same period last year, as sales by volume jumped 24.5 per cent to 4.17 million tons (mt).

Revenue for the three months till March 31 at Rs 2,146.12 crore was up 24.9 per cent over the previous year, which, combined with a capacity utilisation of 108 per cent, made the quarter one of the best ever for the company in terms of production and sales.

Overcoming massive disruptions in operations at the beginning of FY20-21 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Birla Corporation turned in its highest ever full-year net profit of Rs 630.14 crore, up 24.7 per cent over the previous year. Because of the shortfall in sales in the first quarter, the company's revenue for the full year fell 1.6 per cent year- on-year to Rs 6,885.36 crore. Sales by volume for FY20-21 declined 1.8 per cent to 13.39 mt from 13.64 mt in the previous year.

The company's March quarter EBITDA at Rs 405.53 crore and cash profit at Rs 338.16 crore were also the highest ever. The company has declared a dividend of 100 per cent for FY20-21

Birla Corporation made up for its loss in production and sales at the beginning of the financial year by aggressively rationalising costs.