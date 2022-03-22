BHEL appoints Upinder Singh Matharu as Director (Power)

New Delhi: State-owned Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) on Tuesday said it has appointed Upinder Singh Matharu its Director (Power). Matharu has assumed the charge at the company. On his appointment as Director on the Board of BHEL, Upinder Singh Matharu, 58, has assumed charge as Director (Power) of the PSU Engineering Enterprise, a company statement said. Before this, Matharu was heading BHEL's Power Sector Eastern Region as Executive Director. He is a 1984 batch Mechanical Engineering graduate from Thapar Institute of Engineering & Technology, Patiala, and holds a post-graduate degree in Business Administration (Marketing), besides being a Government certified Energy Manager and Auditor from Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE). He joined BHEL in 1985 at its industrial valves plant (IVP), Goindwal. He has diverse and versatile experience spanning nearly 37 years, working initially in the IVP and Tiruchirappalli manufacturing units.

