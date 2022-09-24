BCPL declares 15% dividend for 2022 fiscal

Guwahati: Brahmaputra Cracker and Polymer Limited (BCPL) on Friday declared a dividend of 15 per cent on paid up equity share capital with the total dividend payable at Rs 212.65 crore, a company release said.

Addressing the 15th Annual General Meeting of the company virtually from New Delhi, BCPL Chairman M V Iyer said that with a gross sales turnover of Rs 3,715.06 crores, the PSU has earned a net profit of Rs 690.53 crores for the financial year 2021-22. The company successfully and safely operated the plant on a sustained basis at 100.46 per cent capacity utilization, producing 2.72 Lakh MT of polymers and 55,923 MT liquid hydrocarbons, he said.

The products were marketed to downstream industries achieving polymer sales of 2.75 Lakh MT. The authorized share capital of BCPL is Rs 2,000 crore and the paid-up capital is presently Rs 1417.67 crores.

An amount of Rs 19.10 crore was earmarked for CSR activities during the fiscal 2021-22.

The market share of the company is steadily increasing with growing credibility amongst customers.

The virtual meet was attended by BCPL Managing Director Reep Hazarika, Director (Finance) Pruthiviraj Dash and other members of the BCPL Board and shareholders of the company, the release added. PTI