Auto makers post robust sales in August on festive sentiments

New Delhi:Passenger vehicle majors like Hyundai, Tata Motors, M&M, Toyota Kirloskar and Honda on Wednesday reported growth in domestic sales in August riding on festive sentiments, although market leader Maruti Suzuki posted a decline amid a semiconductor shortage affecting the industry.



The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (MSIL) reported domestic sales at 1,10,080 units, as compared to 1,16,704 units in the same month last year, down 6 per cent. "Sales volume of the company in August 2021 was affected due to electronic components shortage. The company took all possible measures to limit the adverse impact," MSIL said in a statement.

On the other hand, Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) said its domestic sales were up 2 per cent to 46,866 units as against 45,809 units in August 2020.

Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) reported a 17 per cent increase in domestic passenger vehicle sales at 15,973 units in August as compared to the same month last year when it sold 13,651 units.

"Demand across our product portfolio continues to remain strong with Thar, XUV 300 and our recently launched Bolero Neo and our Bolero Pik-up range clocking in impressive booking numbers," M&M Chief Executive Officer - Automotive Division, Veejay Nakra said.

Supply of semiconductors continues to be a global issue for the auto industry and has been a major area of focus for the company as well, he added.

Tata Motors also said its passenger vehicle sales in the domestic market stood at 28,018 units in August, up 51 per cent as compared to 18,583 units in the same month last year.

Likewise, automaker Kia India said its sales increased by 55 per cent to 16,750 units last month as against 10,845 units in August 2020.

Honda Cars India Ltd (HCIL) posted 49 per cent growth in domestic sales in August at 11,177 units as against 7,509 units in the corresponding month last year.

"Positive sales momentum and overall strong demand helped us to achieve good volumes with onset of festive season. The celebratory fervour which began with Onam in Southern India will extend to rest of the markets as we move towards the peak of festivities," HCIL Senior Vice-President and Director, Marketing & Sales Rajesh Goel said.

He further said, "While we are quite optimistic on demand side going forward, we are carefully monitoring the prevailing supply side issues affecting the industry and any future COVID related disruptions."

Skoda Auto India also reported a nearly four-fold jump in sales at 3,829 units in August 2021. It had sold 1,003 units in the same month last year.

Similarly, Nissan Motor India posted a nearly four-fold jump in wholesale at 3,209 units across its two brands, Nissan and Datsun, in August 2021. It had recorded a wholesale of 810 units in the same month last August 2020.

Nissan Motor India Managing Director Rakesh Srivastava said, "With the start of the festive season, customer sentiments are positive with increasing inflow of bookings, the challenge is on the supply side with shortages and increased lead time of semi-conductors supply impacting the availability of vehicles."

He further said, "We foresee this challenge to continue during the coming months while we continue to work with the supply chain in an endeavour to deliver more Nissan Magnite to customers so that they can enjoy the game changing SUV at the earliest, while we continue to focus on customer experience strengthening the network by increasing the capacity and capability."