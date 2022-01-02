Atul Kumar joins PNB as Officer on Special Duty

New Delhi: Atul Kumar Goeljoined the Punjab National Bank (PNB) on Satuday and will serve as Officer on Special Duty (OSD) in PNB until the end of January 2022. He is slated to take over as the new MD and CEO of PNB with effect from February 1, 2022.

As approved by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC), Goel, who was till now the MD and CEO of UCO Bank,will serve as PNB chief up to the date of his attaining the age of superannuation (Decembar 31, 2024), or until further orders, whichever is earlier.

Goel will replace CH SS Mallikarjuna Rao, incumbent MD & CEO of PNB, who is due to demit office at the end of January 2022.

Goel has around three decades of professional banking experience in three banks viz. Allahabad Bank (now Indian Bank), Union Bank of India and UCO Bank. He is a qualified Chartered Accountant and has vast experience, exposureand expertise in all major areas of banking, including Large Corporate, Treasury Management, Risk Management, Financial Planning & Investor Relations, apart from Support Service, Business Process Transformation, Compliance, etc.

He is also at the helm as Chairman of the Indian Bank's Association (IBA) for 2021-22. Additionally, he is a Director on the Board of The New India Assurance Co. Ltd. He is also a member of Governing Council & Chairman of the Executive Committee of the Indian Institute of Banking & Finance (IIBF).