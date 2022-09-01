Atul B Patil takes additional charge as Chairman & MD of NFL

Noida: Atul B Patil, Director (Marketing) has taken over the additional charge of C&MD, National Fertilizers Limited. Patil has over 32 years of work experience in Marketing and Personnel Management in the Fertilizers Industry. A Science graduate from Guru Nanak Dev University Amritsar, Patil holds an MBA (Master in Business Administration) in Marketing & Personnel Management from Sivaji University, Kolhapur, Maharashtra. As Director (Marketing), NFL, Sh. Patil has the credit of achieving best-ever Q1 sale of NFL products in the financial year 2022-23. NFL operates five gas based Ammonia-Urea plants in India with a production capacity of 36 lakh MT of Urea beside one 13 Lakh MT JV plant of RFCL in Telangana. NFL markets around 60 Lakh MT of total fertilizers through its pan India marketing network and commands a market share of 19.5 per cent of urea in the country. Mpost

