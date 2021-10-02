'Atmanirbhar Bharat' to be theme of IITF 2021

New Delhi: This year, the annual magnum opus of India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO), the 40 th edition of India International Trade Fair (IITF) will manifest its theme "Atmanirbhar Bharat" with a focus on economy, export potential, infrastructure supply chain, demand and vibrant demography. Inspired by a great vision of the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, the event is organised as integral part of " Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsava"- commemorating the 75 th year celebration of India's Independence in newly built halls of International Exhibition-cum-Convention Centre (IECC) as well as in the existing halls at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi from November 14 to 27,2021. The fair will be organised as per the preventive measures to contain spread of the pandemic.

The fair also manifests undying spirit of business fraternity who faced tremendous challenges due to COVID-19.