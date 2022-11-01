At SCO meeting, India refuses to endorse China's ambitious BRI

New Delhi: India on Tuesday refused to endorse China's ambitious Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), becoming the only country in the eight-nation Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) not to support the pet project of Chinese President Xi Jinping. In a joint communique issued at the end of the 21st Meeting of the Council of Heads of Government of SCO member states chaired by Chinese Premier Li Keqiang via video link, India's name was not among the member states that supported the BRI.



"Reaffirming their support" for China's BRI initiative, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz Republic, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan "noted the ongoing work to jointly implement this project, including efforts to link the construction of the Eurasian Economic Union and BRI," the communique said.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, who attended the virtual meeting, earlier told the forum that "connectivity projects should respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of member states and respect international law."

In an address at a virtual meeting of SCO Council of Heads of Government (CHG), Jaishankar asserted that "fair market access" is the only way to move forward and said Chabahar port and the International North South Transport Corridor could become "enablers" for better connectivity in the SCO region. Chinese Premier Li Keqiang hosted the 21st meeting of the CHG.

The external affairs minister said India intends to foster greater cooperation with SCO member states in countering the global food crisis. The food security challenge has arisen following the Ukraine conflict.

On economic engagement, Jaishankar said India's total trade with SCO member states is only USD 141 billion, which has potential to increase manifold, noting that "fair market access is to our mutual benefit and only way to move forward".

There have been concerns in India over China not giving access to it to certain sectors of its market.

While underlining the need for better connectivity in the SCO region, Jaishankar said it should be built around the centrality of "interests of Central Asian states".

"Represented India at the meeting of SCO Council of Heads of Government which has just concluded. Underlined that we need better connectivity in the SCO region built on the centrality of interests of Central Asian states," he tweeted.

The external affairs minister said better connectivity will unlock the economic potential of the region in which Chabahar port and the International North South Transport Corridor could become enablers.

"Connectivity projects should respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Member States and respect international law," Jaishankar said.

India has been severely critical of the BRI as the USD 50 billion project includes the so-called China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). The CPEC that passes through Pakistan-Occupied-Kashmir.

Jaishankar also underlined the potential of Chabahar port for the economic future of the SCO region.

Located in the Sistan-Balochistan province on the energy-rich Iran's southern coast, the Chabahar port is being developed by India, Iran and Afghanistan to boost connectivity and trade ties.

At a connectivity conference in Tashkent in July last year, Jaishankar had projected Iran's Chabahar Port as a key regional transit hub, including Afghanistan.

The International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC) is a 7,200-km-long multi-mode transport project for moving freight among India, Iran, Afghanistan, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Russia, Central Asia and Europe. India has been supporting the project.

In his remarks, Jaishankar also spoke about the 'Mission LiFE' launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently that envisions replacing the prevalent 'use and dispose' economy by a circular economy.

"Highlighted that in 2023, the UN International Year of Millets, India intends to foster greater cooperation with SCO Member States on countering the food crisis," he tweeted.

"Appreciate condolences expressed at the loss of lives in the Morbi tragedy. Look forward to India's ongoing chairship of the SCO," he said in another tweet.