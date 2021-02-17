Arup Sinha takes charge as ED (Regional Services), IOC

New Delhi: Arup Sinha has taken over as the Executive Director (Regional Services) for IndianOil, Northern Region which comprises the states of Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, UT of J&K, Ladakh and Chandigarh. Sinha would also function as the Regional Level Coordinator for Oil and Gas industry in the 7 states and 3 union territories of Northern Region besides being the Regional In-Charge for key areas including Human Resources, Finance, Product Logistics, Contracts, Information Systems, Safety and Security and Quality Control. A postgraduate in management from the University of Lucknow, Sinha has over three decades of in-depth experience in the petroleum sector across functions including Operations, Aviation, Retail and Institutional Business and Human Resources.

