APL, IHI & Kowa ink MoU for sustainable power output

Ahmedabad: Adani Power Limited (APL), IHI Corporation, and Kowa Company, Ltd. (Kowa), have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to study the feasibility on a modification to achieve 20 per cent liquid ammonia co-firing ratio and thereafter extend this to a ratio up to 100 per cent mono-firing at the Adani Power Mundra Coal Fired Power Plant.

APL aims to lead India's initiatives in achieving greenhouse gas reduction targets by evaluating the possibility of potential implementation of ammonia as a fuel in thermal power generation that will utilize Green Hydrogen-derived ammonia in the existing thermal power plant. Kowa supported APL by conducting a global survey of hydrogen and ammonia-related technologies being utilised for power generation. IHI Corporation has already successfully demonstrated its ammonia co-firing technology at a large-scale commercial coal-fired power plant in Japan and responded to many inquiries related to ammonia co-firing globally.To achieve de-carbonization of APL's coal-fired assets, the parties, by considering the possibility of ammonia co-firing through the studies, aim to de-carbonize APL's coal fired assets with the objective to potentially implement the technology in other coal-fired units within India.

These studies contribute to carbon neutrality in India in line with the "India-Japan Clean Energy Partnership (CEP)" announced by the Indian and Japanese governments on March 19, 2022.