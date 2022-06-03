Annual inflation in Turkey hits 73.5% in May, highest in 24 years
Ankara (Turkey): Annual inflation in Turkey hit 73.5 per cent in May, the highest rate since 1998, according to official data released on Friday as a cost-of-living crisis in the country deepens.
The Turkish Statistical Institute said the rate represented an increase of almost 70 per cent from the month before. Consumer prices were up nearly three per cent from April, the institute reported.
While many countries are seeing rising consumer prices, critics blame Turkey's problems on President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's economic policies.
The Turkish leader insists that high borrowing costs cause inflation - a position that contradicts established economic thinking - and advocates lowering interest rates to boost growth and exports.
Turkey's central bank has cut rates by five percentage points since September, to 14 per cent before pausing them in January. The Turkish lira lost 44 per cent of its value against the US dollar last year.
Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which led to a surge in gas, oil and grain prices, has compounded the situation in import-reliant Turkey.
The sharpest increases in annual prices were in the transportation sector, at 107.6 per cent, followed by food and non-alcoholic drinks prices at 91.6 per cent, according to the statistical institute's data.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Shah reviews security situation3 Jun 2022 8:00 PM GMT
Govt ratifies 8.1 pc EPF interest rate for 2021-223 Jun 2022 7:30 PM GMT
Mamata announces new industries near Singur alongside bountiful...3 Jun 2022 7:26 PM GMT
'Europe should not consider its problems world problems'3 Jun 2022 7:25 PM GMT
'National parks must have ESZ of 1 km from its boundaries'3 Jun 2022 7:24 PM GMT