'Amendments made to ensure compliance'

New Delhi: Amendments made in the copyright rules would ensure smooth compliance through adoption of electronic means as the primary mode of communication and working in the Copyright Office, an official statement said on Thursday.

The government notified the Copyright (Amendment) Rules, 2021 in March.

The amendments have been introduced with the objective of bringing the existing rules in parity with other relevant legislations, the commerce and industry ministry said.

"It aims to ensure smooth and flawless compliance in the light of technological advancement in the digital era by adopting electronic means as the primary mode of communication and working in the Copyright Office," it added.

It further said a new provision regarding publication of a copyrights journal has been incorporated, thereby eliminating the requirement of publication in the

Official Gazette.

In order to encourage accountability and transparency, new provisions have been introduced to deal with the undistributed royalty amounts and use of electronic and traceable payment methods during collection and distribution of royalties.