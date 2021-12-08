'Allow port out SMS irrespective of tariff offer, voucher value'

New Delhi: Sector regulator TRAI on Tuesday directed telecom operators to "immediately" enable port out SMS facility for all mobile users requiring it, irrespective of value of their tariff offer, vouchers, or plans they have opted for. TRAI's stern missive on smooth network portability, assumes significance as Reliance Jio had recently written to the regulator complaining that the new tariff structure of Vodafone Idea (VIL) allegedly restricts entry-level customers to port out their mobile number from its network.

Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has taken a strong note of telecom service companies not providing outgoing SMS facility in certain prepaid vouchers. In a direction issued on Tuesday, TRAI said in recent past it has received complaints from subscribers over their inability to send SMS on short code 1900 specified for UPC (Unique Porting Code) generation.

"Now therefore the authority...directs all access service providers to enable, with immediate effect, for all mobile subscribers, both prepaid and postpaid, requesting for a unique porting code, the facility to send SMS on short code 1900, in order to exercise their right to avail porting facility in accordance with the Telecommunication Mobile Number Portability Regulations, 2009 ... irrespective of the value of the tariff offer/vouchers," TRAI said in its direction. The regulator asserted that the practice of non-provision of the facility of sending mobile number portability related SMS in certain prepaid vouchers/plans is a "contravention" of norms "as it takes away the consumers' right, provided for in the regulations to avail mobile number portability facility".

The current rules require every access provider to facilitate in its network, mobile number portability to all subscribers, both prepaid and post paid, and on receiving specific request, provide the facility on a "non discriminatory basis".

"And whereas...MNP Regulations provides that every access provider shall set up, in its mobile network, a mechanism for the purpose of receiving SMS from its subscribers requesting for a unique porting code and forwarding the same to the Mobile Number Portability zone to which the mobile number belongs...," TRAI said.