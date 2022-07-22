All major ports to be made self-sustainable on power by 2030, says Sonowal
New Delhi: The government is committed to reduce emissions from the shipping sector and all the major ports will be made fully self-sustainable on electricity by 2030, Parliament was told on Friday.
In a written reply to the Lok Sabha, Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal said that to develop global standard ports in India, Maritime India Vision (MIV) 2030 has identified initiatives, such as developing world-class Mega Ports, transhipment hubs and infrastructure modernisation of ports.
According to the minister, as a part of Sagarmala Programme, more than 800 projects at an estimated cost of around Rs 5.5 lakh crore have been identified for implementation during 2015 to 2035 across all coastal states.
He said under holistic development of coastal districts, a total of 567 projects with an estimated cost of around Rs 58,000 crore have been identified. MIV 2030 estimates the investments to the tune of Rs 1,00,000-1,25,000 crore for capacity augmentation and development of world class infrastructure at lndian Ports, he added.
