Akasa Air to operate its first commercial flight on August 7
New Delhi: New airline Akasa Air on Friday said it will launch commercial flight operations on August 7 by operating its first service on Mumbai-Ahmedabad route using Boeing 737 Max aircraft.
In a statement, the carrier said it has opened ticket sales on 28 weekly flights it will be operating on Mumbai-Ahmedabad route from August 7, as well as on 28 weekly flights it will operating on Bengaluru-Kochi route from August 13.
The carrier will launch commercial operations with two 737 Max aircraft. Boeing has delivered one Max plane and the second one's delivery is scheduled to take place later this month.
Praveen Iyer, Co-founder and Chief Commercial Officer, Akasa Air, said, "We kickstart operations with flights between Mumbai and Ahmedabad, with the brand-new Boeing 737 Max aircraft." "We will adopt a phased approach to support our network expansion plans, progressively connecting more cities, as we add two aircraft to our fleet each month, in our first year," he added.
With aviation regulator DGCA giving its green light to Max planes in August 2021, Akasa Air signed a deal with Boeing on November 26 last year to purchase 72 Max aircraft.
The carrier had on July 7, 2022, received its air operator certificate (AOC) from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).
Iyer said the airline's network strategy is focused on establishing a strong pan-India presence and providing linkages from metro to tier 2 and tier 3 cities across the
country.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Govt invites EOI for supply of supplementary nutrition under Anganwadi ...22 July 2022 8:00 PM GMT
CBSE results: 255 govt schools record 100% pass percentage22 July 2022 7:47 PM GMT
AAP takes a dig at BJP for trying to block CM's Singapore visit22 July 2022 7:47 PM GMT
Delhi govt allocates Rs 200 crore for development of villages in...22 July 2022 7:46 PM GMT
Central govt approves proposal to exclude 'will' as mandatory document ...22 July 2022 7:46 PM GMT