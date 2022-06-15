AI fined Rs 10L for denying boarding to passengers without compensation
New Delhi: Aviation regulator DGCA has imposed a fine of Rs 10 lakh on Air India for denying boarding to passengers holding valid tickets and thereafter not providing mandatory compensation to them.
"After that a series of checks were carried out by DGCA and during our surveillance at Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Delhi, there were specific instances, in the case of Air India - where the regulation (regarding compensation to passengers) is not being followed and therefore, a show cause notice was issued to the airline and also a personal hearing was afforded," the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said in a statement. According to the regulator, Air India may not have a policy in this regard and does not pay compensation to the passengers.
"To say the least, it is a matter of serious concern and unacceptable. In the specific cases detailed in the show cause notice, after going through AI submissions, as part of enforcement action, the competent authority has levied a penalty of Rs. 10 lakh," it noted.
"In addition, the Airline has been advised to immediately put the systems in place to resolve the issue - failing which further action shall be taken by DGCA," it added.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
State announces interim hike in wages & salary for tea garden workers14 Jun 2022 9:11 PM GMT
Four killed as heavy rain, landslides bring Guwahati to standstill14 Jun 2022 9:10 PM GMT
'Kavach' on 2 routes of Railways14 Jun 2022 9:10 PM GMT
Need to strengthen culture of healthy debates and open discussion: PM14 Jun 2022 9:09 PM GMT
China removes two-year Covid visa ban on Indians14 Jun 2022 9:03 PM GMT