'Advance action on bank privatisation underway'
New Delhi: Advance action is underway for privatisation of two public sector banks (PSBs) in pursuance of the announcement made by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Department of Financial Services Secretary Sanjay Malhotra said on Monday.
In the Union Budget for 2021-22, the government announced its intent to take up the privatisation of two Public Sector Banks in the year and approved a policy of strategic disinvestment of public sector enterprises.
"In so far as banking privatisation is concerned, there is already a statement on the floor of the house by the finance minister for making enabling provision. Advance action on this is underway," he said during the curtain raiser event 'Iconic Week of the Finance Ministry' to be held between June 6 and 12.
In the Union Budget for the financial year 2021-22, the government had announced its intent to take up privatisation of two public sector banks in the year and approval of a policy of strategic disinvestment of public sector enterprises, Sitharaman had said in Parliament.
Government think-tank NITI Aayog has already suggested two banks and one insurance company to the core group of secretaries on disinvestment for
privatisation. According to sources, Central Bank of India and Indian Overseas Bank are likely candidates for privatisation.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Russian, Ukrainian troops fight block by block in key city30 May 2022 5:51 PM GMT
Monkeypox won't turn into pandemic, says WHO30 May 2022 5:50 PM GMT
'Centre finalising consultation paper on crypto currencies'30 May 2022 4:53 PM GMT
India probes ZTE, Vivo as more Chinese firms under scrutiny30 May 2022 4:53 PM GMT
REC Ltd wins Platinum recognition at Titan Business Awards30 May 2022 4:52 PM GMT