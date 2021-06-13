ADQ in talks to invest $500 million in Flipkart

Dubai: Abu Dhabi sovereign fund ADQ is in talks to invest about $500 million in India's Flipkart, according to people familiar with the matter, as the Walmart Inc.-backed e-commerce firm raises funds ahead of a potential initial public offering next year.

The oil-rich emirate's newest state investment company is discussing an injection of funds that would value Flipkart between $35 billion and $40 billion, the people said, asking not to be identified as the information is private. The fundraising would come ahead of a planned IPO that could take place as soon as 2022, they said.

Flipkart is seeking to raise at least $3 billion and could decide to increase the amount to as much as $3.75 billion, as investors have shown significant interest, the people said.

Considerations are ongoing and the talks could fall apart, the people said. Representatives for Flipkart didn't immediately respond to a request for comment made outside business hours in India.

Flipkart is seeking to raise at least $3 billion from a group of investors including SoftBank Group Corp., Singapore's GIC Pte and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, Bloomberg News reported June 7 citing people familiar with

the matter. The group also includes the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, one of the emirate's largest sovereign wealth funds, the people said at the time. ADQ, formerly known as Abu Dhabi Development Holding Co., has been one of the most active investors in the Middle East since its inception in 2018.