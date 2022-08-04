Millennium Post
Home > Business > Adani Transmission logs PAT of Rs 168 crore in Q1
Business

Adani Transmission logs PAT of Rs 168 crore in Q1

BY Mpost Bureau3 Aug 2022 6:59 PM GMT

New Delhi: Adani Transmission Limited (ATL) on Wednesday reported a consolidated net profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 168.46 crore for the quarter ended June 30.

The consolidated PAT of the company in the year-ago period stood at Rs 433.24 crore, according to a regulatory filing.

The company's total income from operations was at Rs 3,249.74 crore in the first quarter of the current fiscal, and Rs 2,935.72 crore in the same period last year.

Expenses were at Rs 3,582.59 crore as against Rs 2,380.14 crore earlier.

In a separate statement, the company said "the consolidated profit after tax (PAT) in Q1FY23 ended lower y-o-y. It is not comparable due to Rs 288 crore one-off income (Rs 238 crore net-off tax) in Q1FY22 and adverse forex movement of Rs 185 crore in the current quarter."

Anil Sardana, MD and CEO, Adani Transmission Ltd, said the company's pipeline of projects and recently operationalised assets will further strengthen its pan-India presence and consolidate position as the largest private sector transmission and distribution firm in India. According to the statement, the company recently completed Rs 3,850 crore primary equity transaction with International Holding Company (IHC).

Mpost Bureau

Mpost Bureau


Next Story

Similar Posts

View All
Rupee plummets 62 paise against $

Rupee plummets 62 paise against $

OPEC, allies boost oil output by slower pace than previous months

OPEC, allies boost oil output by slower pace than previous months

LIC breaks into Fortune 500 list, Reliance jumps 51 places

LIC breaks into Fortune 500 list, Reliance jumps 51 places

Ranjit Rath takes over as Oil India chairman

Ranjit Rath takes over as Oil India chairman

'DRI detects Rs 2,217 crore customs duty evasion by phone maker Vivo'

RBI

RBI's MPC starts monetary policy review, likely to raise interest rate

Services sector growth at 4-month low

Services sector growth at 4-month low

India now home to 75,000 startups: Goyal

India now home to 75,000 startups: Goyal

NHAI debt stands at Rs 3.49 lakh crore

NHAI debt stands at Rs 3.49 lakh crore

Govt sets up indigenous 5G test bed to drive products, applications demo: Devusinh Chauhan

Govt sets up indigenous 5G test bed to drive products, applications demo: Devusinh Chauhan

Voter

Voter's authentication in electoral rolls using Aadhaar as per Aadhaar Act: MoS IT

Gold declines Rs 208; silver falls Rs 1,060

Gold declines Rs 208; silver falls Rs 1,060

Govt cuts windfall tax on diesel, ATF export; raises levy on domestic crude oil

Govt cuts windfall tax on diesel, ATF export; raises levy on domestic crude oil

Share it
X
X