Adani Transmission logs PAT of Rs 168 crore in Q1
New Delhi: Adani Transmission Limited (ATL) on Wednesday reported a consolidated net profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 168.46 crore for the quarter ended June 30.
The consolidated PAT of the company in the year-ago period stood at Rs 433.24 crore, according to a regulatory filing.
The company's total income from operations was at Rs 3,249.74 crore in the first quarter of the current fiscal, and Rs 2,935.72 crore in the same period last year.
Expenses were at Rs 3,582.59 crore as against Rs 2,380.14 crore earlier.
In a separate statement, the company said "the consolidated profit after tax (PAT) in Q1FY23 ended lower y-o-y. It is not comparable due to Rs 288 crore one-off income (Rs 238 crore net-off tax) in Q1FY22 and adverse forex movement of Rs 185 crore in the current quarter."
Anil Sardana, MD and CEO, Adani Transmission Ltd, said the company's pipeline of projects and recently operationalised assets will further strengthen its pan-India presence and consolidate position as the largest private sector transmission and distribution firm in India. According to the statement, the company recently completed Rs 3,850 crore primary equity transaction with International Holding Company (IHC).
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Indian women register 3-2 win over Canada, enter semi-finals3 Aug 2022 7:07 PM GMT
Nitu, Hussamuddin assure India of two boxing medals at CWG3 Aug 2022 7:06 PM GMT
Saurav Ghosal wins historic bronze medal in CWG squash3 Aug 2022 7:05 PM GMT
Humpy, Vaishali star in India 'A' win over Georgian women3 Aug 2022 7:02 PM GMT
Rupee plummets 62 paise against $3 Aug 2022 7:01 PM GMT