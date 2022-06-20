Adani Power acquires SPPL, EREPL for `609 cr

New Delhi: Adani Power on Monday completed the acquisition of 100 per cent equities in SPPL and EREPL for about Rs 609 crore.

On June 7, 2022, Adani Power had signed a share-purchase agreements to acquire 100 per cent equity shares of two companies, viz. Support Properties Private Ltd (SPPL) and Eternus Real Estate Private Ltd (EREPL) from their respective shareholders.

"All the related steps/activities for acquisition of 100 per cent equity shares of SPPL and EREPL have now been completed," a BSE filing stated.

Earlier this month, the company had stated in a filing that the cost of acquisitions were Rs 280.10 crore for SPPL and Rs 329.30 crore for EREPL. The consideration for the acquisition was cash.

SPPL is yet to commence commercial activities. Its authorised share capital is Rs 74,01,00,000 and paid up share capital is Rs 67,91,00,000. It is involved in infrastructure development activities. The object of acquisition is to set up infrastructure facilities.

EREPL has also not commenced commercial activities. Its authorised share capital is Rs 80,01,00,000 and paid up share capital is Rs 74,01,00,000.