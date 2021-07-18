Adani group rejigs airport biz leadership

Mumbai: In an organisational rejig, Adani Group has appointed the Mumbai airport's Chief Executive Officer R K Jain as its CEO of airports, replacing incumbent Ben Zandi, who will now take over as the CEO of non-aero business at Adani Airport Holdings Ltd (AAHL).

The reshuffle comes after AAHL, the group's flagship company for airports business and Adani Enterprises' wholly-owned subsidiary, last week took management of the Mumbai Airport International Airport Ltd (MIAL) from the GVK group.

Prakash Tulsiani, president (operations) at AAHL, will take over as the CEO of MIAL, according to a communication dated July 17. Besides, the group has also decided to shift AAHL's head office to Ahmedabad from Mumbai, as per the communication. MIAL also holds a 74 per cent stake in the upcoming Navi Mumbai airport.

In August last year, Adani Group had announced that it would acquire GVK Group's stake in Mumbai airport.

After the stake purchase transaction, Adani Group will have a 74 per cent stake in Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, with 50.5 per cent being bought from GVK Group and 23.5 per cent from minority partners, including Airports Company South Africa (ACSA) and Bidvest Group. "As we look to consolidate and pursue aggressive growth of the Adani Group in the airports sector, it has been decided to relocate the head office of AAHL from Mumbai to Ahmedabad.