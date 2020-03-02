6.35 cr ITRs e-filed till mid-Feb this fiscal
New Delhi: As many as 6.35 crore income tax returns have been filed electronically till mid February this fiscal, up from 6.28 crore in 2018-19, Parliament was informed on Monday.
In a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Finance Anurag Singh Thakur said the number of assessees filing Income Tax Returns (ITRs) has consistently increased during the last three years as well as in the current year. He said 5.18 crore ITRs were e-filed in Assessment Year 2016-17, 5.32 crore in 2017-18, 6.28 crore in 2018-19 and 6.35 crore in 2019-20 (up to February 15, 2020).
The ITRs of AY 2019-20 can be submitted up to March 31, 2020, and hence this number is expected to go up further. The income tax department has also identified 15.58 lakh non-filers of ITRs with potential tax liability for Assessment Year 2018-19, 38.81 lakh for 2017-18 and 32 lakh for 2016-17 through the non-Filers Monitoring System (NMS).
The NMS assimilates and analyses in-house information as well as transactional data received from third-parties, including Statements of Financial Transaction, Tax Deduction at Source (TDS) and Tax Collection at Source statements, Intelligence and Criminal Investigation data etc. to identify such persons/entities who have undertaken high value financial transactions but have not filed their returns.
Delhi poll will be fought on good vs bad governance:...25 Jan 2020 5:27 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
After 2 more test positive, India steps up screening of...2 March 2020 6:32 PM GMT
One assaulted, another heckled during 'scuffle' in LS2 March 2020 6:31 PM GMT
World's most popular leader on FB, PM Modi mulls social...2 March 2020 6:30 PM GMT
India's unemployment rate rises to 7.78%, highest in 42 March 2020 6:30 PM GMT
Delhi violence state-sponsored planned genocide: Mamata2 March 2020 6:29 PM GMT