49 applications approved under PLI scheme for bulk drugs

New Delhi: The government has received a total of 239 applications under the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for bulk drugs and 49 of them have been approved till now, the Rajya Sabha was informed on Tuesday.

In a written reply to a query seeking details of applications received and selected under the PLI scheme for bulk drugs, Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilisers Bhagwanth Khuba said that in total 239 applications have been received for 36 products spread across the four target segments.

"Out of these, 49 applications have been approved by the government till date," he added.

The minister further said that the 49 selected applications are from 33 companies. Out of these 33 companies, 13 are Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) besides some newly incorporated entities. Earlier this month, the Department of Pharmaceuticals (DoP) had extended the date of receipt of applications till March-end for the vacant slots under the PLI scheme for the promotion of domestic manufacturing of bulk drugs.