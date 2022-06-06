Musk threatens to walk away from Twitter deal
Detroit (AP): Elon Musk is threatening to end his USD 44 billion agreement to buy Twitter, accusing the company of refusing to give him information about its spam bot accounts.
Lawyers for the Tesla and SpaceX CEO made the threat in a letter to Twitter dated Monday that the social platform included in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
The letter says Musk has repeatedly asked for the information since May 9, about a month after his offer to buy the company, so he could evaluate how many of the company's 229 million accounts are fake.
A message was left early Monday seeking comment from Twitter.
The lawyers say in the letter that Twitter has offered only to provide details about the company's testing methods. But they contend that's tantamount to refusing Mr. Musk's data requests.
Musk wants data so he can do his own verification of what he says are Twitter's lax methodologies.
The lawyers say that based on Twitter's latest correspondence, Musk believes the company is resisting and thwarting his information rights under the April merger agreement.
This is a clear material breach of Twitter's obligations under the merger agreement and Mr. Musk reserves all rights resulting therefrom, including his right not to consummate the transaction and his right to terminate the merger agreement, the letter says. (AP)
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Ukraine recovers bodies from Mariupol steel-plant siege6 Jun 2022 5:02 PM GMT
US, South Korea fire missiles to sea, matching North's launches6 Jun 2022 4:58 PM GMT
British PM to face no-confidence vote over partygate scandal6 Jun 2022 4:56 PM GMT
PM Lee promotes finance minister to be S'pore's deputy PM from June 136 Jun 2022 4:55 PM GMT
NATO nations block Russian envoy's plane from Serbia visit6 Jun 2022 4:53 PM GMT