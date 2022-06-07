Fire at bank branch inside Supreme Court complex, no casualty reported
New Delhi, (PTI) A fire broke out at a bank branch in the Supreme Court complex on Tuesday morning but no casualty was reported, fire service officials said.
Delhi Fire Services Director Atul Garg said the information about the fire in the UCO bank branch in the Supreme Court premises was received at 9:10 am.
Five fire tenders were rushed to the site and the blaze was doused by 10 am, Garg said.
AC units and files caught fire in the incident. The cause of the fire was being ascertained, he said.
Next Story
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Australian central bank hikes rate for 2nd time in 5 weeks7 Jun 2022 7:05 AM GMT
Sensex tumbles 559 points in early trade; Nifty falls to 16,408 level7 Jun 2022 7:01 AM GMT
Rahul Gandhi visits Moosewala's house in Punjab7 Jun 2022 6:56 AM GMT
Mahira Khan's 'Sadqay Tumhare' to launch on Zindagi7 Jun 2022 6:45 AM GMT
Rupee slips 5 paise to 77.71 against US dollar in early trade7 Jun 2022 6:43 AM GMT