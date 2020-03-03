India summons Iranian envoy over comments by Iran's foreign minister on Delhi violence
New Delhi: India on Tuesday summoned Iranian Ambassador Ali Chegeni and lodged a strong protest with him over the comments made by Iran's foreign minister Javad Zarif over violence in Delhi.
Official sources said that the Iranian envoy was conveyed that Zarif commented on a matter which is purely internal to India.
In a tweet on Monday, Zarif said," Iran condemns the wave of organised violence against Indian muslims."
"The Iranian Ambassador in Delhi was summoned on Tuesday and a strong protest was lodged over the comments made by Zarif on the matter internal to India," a source said.
(Image-indiatoday.in)
