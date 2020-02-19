Women officers in army: Shiv Sena attacks Centre for 'regressive' views

Hailing the Supreme Court's recent order granting permanent commission to women officers in the army, the Shiv Sena has continued its attack on the BJP led Centre over its 'regressive' views.

Through the party mouthpiece 'Saamna', the Sena slammed the government for its refusal to treat women officers at par with male officers. "When it comes to valour and sacrifice one cannot discriminate between man and woman," the publication said.

"The SC decision has shocked the government which had said that women won't be given command posting as enemy nations could take advantage of it. It had also questioned whether women would be able to do such hard task. This is the real attitude of the government which talks of progressiveness," said the editorial.



Grant permanent commission to women officers in army within three months, Supreme Court directs Centre



The party also reminded BJP that India won the 1971 war against Pakistan when Indira Gandhi was the prime minister and it is high time for the Centre to change its mindset. "The government needs to change its thought process. Indira Gandhi was a PM and under her leadership, we won the Indo-Pak war of 1971," the Sena said in Saamana.

"In hard words, it could be said that the government has gone mad. One day, women will become chief of the armed forces as well," the editorial noted.

In a landmark decision, the Supreme Court on Monday (February 17) directed the central government to grant permanent commission to all women officers in the Indian Army within three months. It said that there will not be any absolute bar on giving them command postings.

The bench headed by Justice DY Chandrachud said that women officers in the past have brought laurels to the country and change of mindset is required on the part of the government to put an end to gender bias in armed forces.

The apex court further noted that despite there being no stay on the 2010 Delhi High Court verdict allowing the grant of permanent commission to women officers, the Centre showed scant regard in implementing the directive in past one decade.

(Inputs from DNA)