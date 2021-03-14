With 24,882 new cases, India logs highest single-day spike so far this year

New Delhi: India on Saturday recorded 24,882 fresh COVID-19 infections, the highest so far this year, which took the caseload to 1,13,33,728, according to Union Health ministry data.



This is also the highest daily rise in the last 83 days. As many as 26,624 new infections were recorded on December 20.

The death toll climbed to 1,58,446 with 140 new fatalities, the ministry data updated at 8 am showed.

The country's active caseload increased to 2,02,022. It constitutes 1.74 per cent of the total infections. The recovery rate dropped to 96.82 per cent.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,09,73,260. The case fatality rate stands at 1.40 per cent, the data stated.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, 22,58,39,273 samples had been tested until March 12 including 8,40,635 on Friday.

The 140 new fatalities include 56 from Maharashtra, 34 from Punjab and 14 from Kerala.

In view of the rising cases in Bhopal and Indore, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said night curfew might be re-imposed in the two districts from Sunday or Monday.

At a review meeting held on Friday to discuss the situation in the state, Chouhan said: "Look at the rise in infection cases… Tough measures will be taken to flatten the curve. Night curfew might be clamped in Bhopal and Indore from Sunday or Monday."

Chouhan said people coming to the state by air, trains and roads from neighbouring Maharashtra, where there is a surge in Covid cases, should be thermally scanned. He also instructed officials to ensure Covid-19 rules and guidelines are strictly followed by people to prevent the spread.