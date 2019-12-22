'Will look into it on Monday': SpiceJet after Pragya Thakur's seat complaint
BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur on Saturday filed a complaint here against private airline SpiceJet for allegedly denying her the seat she had booked during a Delhi-Bhopal flight.
Thakur lodged the complaint with the director of the Raja Bhoj Airport here after arriving by flight SG 2489.
Sources said that after landing in Bhopal, a peeved Thakur did not get down from the aircraft for some time.
When reporters approached her outside the airport later, she alleged that the airline staff "does not behave properly with passengers".
"They did not give me the booked seat. I asked them to show the rules. I called the director and lodged a complaint with him," she said.
While neither Thakur nor spokesperson of the airline could be contacted for comment, Airport Director Anil Vikram confirmed that he had received a complaint from the Bhopal MP.
"I have got her complaint about seat allotment. We will look into it on Monday," he told PTI.
(Images and inputsfrom hindustantimes.com)
