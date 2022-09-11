Millennium Post
Home > Big Story > Will float national party soon: KCR
Big Story

Will float national party soon: KCR

BY PTI11 Sep 2022 1:14 PM GMT
Will float national party soon: KCR
X

Hyderabad: Ending speculations, Telangana Rashtra Samithi Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Sunday said he would soon launch a national party and the work is on to formulate policies.

"There has been a consensus on the alternative national agenda after prolonged discussions with intellectuals, economists and experts from various fields like we did before the start of Telangana movement," an official release from Rao's office said.

"Very soon, the formation of a national party and formulation of its policies will take place," it said.

PTI

PTI


Next Story
Share it
X
X