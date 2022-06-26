While Indians struggle, PM busy planning next distraction: Rahul
New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying the PM's mastery in "entire distraction science" can't hide disasters such as an all-time high unemployment rate, a 30-year high wholesale price index, and devaluation of LIC by $17 billion.
Gandhi said that while Indians struggle, Modi is busy planning his next distraction.
"PM's mastery in 'Entire Distraction Science' can't hide these disasters - ? at 78/$; $17 bn LIC value lost; WPI Inflation at 30yr high; Unemployment at all-time high; Largest ever bank fraud by DHFL," the former Congress chief said in a tweet.
Gandhi has been critical of the Modi government's handling of the economy and has also called on the Centre to provide jobs to the youth.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Russia strikes Kyiv as troops consolidate gains in the east26 Jun 2022 8:54 AM GMT
Chhattisgarh: Two girls killed, 20 injured in road accident26 Jun 2022 8:52 AM GMT
UP Bypolls: BJP leading in both Rampur, Azamgarh26 Jun 2022 8:51 AM GMT
AAP's Durgesh Pathak wins Rajinder Nagar assembly bypoll26 Jun 2022 8:15 AM GMT
Centre grants Y-plus CRPF cover to 15 rebel Shiv Sena MLAs26 Jun 2022 7:51 AM GMT