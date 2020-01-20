West Bengal Assembly to pass resolution against CAA, says Mamata Banerjee

After Kerala and Punjab, West Bengal may be the third state to pass a resolution against the amended Citizenship Act. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday announced that her government would pass a resolution against CAA in three to four days.

Speaking to reporters outside Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport, Banerjee also appealed to North-East states not to implement the National Population Register (NPR).

"We have already passed a resolution against NRC and CAB three to four months ago. As for the CAA, we will also pass a resolution within three to four days. We will pass a resolution (demanding) to withdraw this. I will also request the other states to pass a similar resolution," Mamata Banerjee said.

The TMC supremo's remark comes after the Left Front and Congress criticised her government for not adopting a resolution against CAA like Kerala.

Other non-BJP ruled states such as Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra have also expressed their dissent towards the controversial law and said they won't implement it. The Citizenship (Amendment) Act grants citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christian illegal migrants from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan.

The Kerala Assembly passed a resolution demanding scrapping of CAA on January 31, 2019. The ruling CPI(M)-LDF and the Opposition Congress-led UDF supported the resolution while BJP MLA and former Union minister O Rajagopal's was the only dissenting voice in the one-day special session.

The Punjab Assembly passed a resolution demanding the repeal of the Citizenship act on January 18, 2020. Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said his government would approach the Supreme Court on the issue.

