We pledge to unite India like Mahatma Gandhi united country against injustice: Rahul

New Delhi: The Congress on Sunday paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary with Rahul Gandhi vowing to unite India in the same manner as the Father of the Nation had united the country against injustice.



Congress chief Sonia Gandhi paid floral tributes at Mahatma Gandhi's memorial at Raj Ghat here. Rahul Gandhi, who is in Karnataka for the ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra, offered floral tribute at the statue of Mahatma Gandhi at Khadi Gramodyog, Bandanavalu.

Rahul Gandhi visited the Khadi Cooperative in Badanavalu village near Mysuru, that started production in 1932. The Mahatma came to this village in 1927 and in 1932 as well, and helped establish the cooperative, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said.

"Bapu taught us to walk on the path of truth and non-violence. He explained the meaning of love, compassion, harmony and humanity," Rahul Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

"Today on Gandhi Jayanti, we take a pledge that just as he united the country against injustice, we will unite our India," the former Congress chief said.

In a tweet in Hindi, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said, "Bapu is an example of truth. Bapu is the torch of courage. Bapu is a Bharat Yatri sharing the sufferings of the people of the country and uniting the whole of India."

"Today we are walking on the path shown by Bapu with the slogan of 'Bharat Jodo' and with determination and the torch of unity in hand," she said.

The Congress, from its official Twitter handle, tweeted, "We pay our tributes to the 'Father of the Nation' Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary. His vision, his principles, his ideals laid the foundation of India."

"As we celebrate Gandhi Jayanti, let us pledge to dedicate ourselves to the cause of peace & non-violence," the party said.

The party also paid tributes to freedom fighter and leader of the masses, Lal Bahadur Shastri.

"A true nation builder, his slogan, 'Jai Jawan, Jai Kisaan', instilled a pride in the Indians for the blood & sweat of our soldiers & farmers dedicated to the nation," the Congress said in its tribute to the former prime minister.

Congress' presidential poll candidate Mallikarjun Kharge paid tributes to both Mahatma Gandhi and Shastri at their respective memorials here.

"One trait that both Gandhiji & Shastriji had in common was absolute resolve which continues to inspire us," Kharge said in a tweet.

The other candidate in the polls, Shashi Tharoor, will be in Wardha to visit Sevagram on Gandhi Jayanti.