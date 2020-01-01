We keep ourselves away from politics, we follow govt directives: Gen Bipin Rawat
New Delhi: Newly- appointed Chief of the Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat on Wednesday said the armed forces stay away from politics and work as per the directives of the government of the day, remarks that come amid allegations that the forces were being politicised.
Gen Rawat also said that his focus as CDS will be to integrate the efforts of the three services and to work as a team.
"We keep ourselves away from politics. We act according to the directives of the government of the day," he said.
Gen Rawat said his focus will be to ensure best and optimal use of resources allocated to the three services.
(Image from economictimes.indiatimes.com)
Ship breaking: A wealth creator23 Dec 2019 4:40 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Over 300 challans issued for drink-and-drive on New Year's...1 Jan 2020 8:32 AM GMT
Train derails in Canada, 13 people on board1 Jan 2020 8:26 AM GMT
Dhoni picked captain of ESPNCricinfo's ODI and T20 teams of...1 Jan 2020 8:24 AM GMT
Liverpool look to pick up where they left off1 Jan 2020 8:21 AM GMT
We can finish in top 4 at Tokyo Olympics, says Manpreet1 Jan 2020 8:19 AM GMT