Vice Prez, PM extend greetings on birth anniversary of saint-poet Ravidas
New Delhi: Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday extended greetings on the birth anniversary of saint-poet Ravidas, saying he worked to bring a positive change in society.
"A strong proponent of peace and harmony, Guru Ravidas spread the message of love and oneness through his teachings," Naidu wrote on Twitter.
For a positive change in the society, he emphasised the spirit of harmony and brotherhood, which is equally relevant today, the prime minister said in his Tweet.
"His education based on justice, equality and service will continue to inspire people in times to come," Modi said.
Delhi poll will be fought on good vs bad governance:...25 Jan 2020 5:27 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Yogi announces Rs 2,500 stipend for students9 Feb 2020 10:11 AM GMT
In Hindi cinema age appropriate roles for women are very...9 Feb 2020 10:06 AM GMT
After Delhi Polls, AAP Cites Videos, Says Voting Machines...9 Feb 2020 10:03 AM GMT
Reservations For Jobs, Promotions Not A Fundamental Right':...9 Feb 2020 10:00 AM GMT
Bangladesh scraps plans to bring back nationals; death toll...9 Feb 2020 9:15 AM GMT