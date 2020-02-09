Vice Prez, PM extend greetings on birth anniversary of saint-poet Ravidas

New Delhi: Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday extended greetings on the birth anniversary of saint-poet Ravidas, saying he worked to bring a positive change in society.

"A strong proponent of peace and harmony, Guru Ravidas spread the message of love and oneness through his teachings," Naidu wrote on Twitter.

For a positive change in the society, he emphasised the spirit of harmony and brotherhood, which is equally relevant today, the prime minister said in his Tweet.

"His education based on justice, equality and service will continue to inspire people in times to come," Modi said.