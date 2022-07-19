Veteran singer Bhupinder Singh dies aged 82
Mumbai: Legendary ghazal singer Bhupinder Singh died on Monday due to suspected colon cancer and Covid-related complications at a Mumbai hospital, his wife Mitali Singh said. He was 82.
Singh was best known for songs such as 'Duniya Chhute Yaar Na Chhute' ("Dharam Kanta"), 'Thodi Si Zameen Thoda Aasman' ("Sitara"), which he sang with the late legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, 'Dil Dhoondta Hai' ("Mausam"), 'Naam Gum Jayega' ("Kinara").
"He was admitted to the hospital eight to 10 days ago as he had some infection in the urine. After tests were performed, he tested positive for COVID-19. He passed away at around 7.45 pm due to suspected colon cancer and had COVID-19," Mitali Singh, also a well-known singer, said. The couple has a son.
In his five-decade long career, the singer, born in Amritsar, Punjab, had worked with the biggest names of the music industry such as Mohammed Rafi, R D Burman, Lata Mangeshkar, Asha Bhosle and Bappi Lahiri, among others.
The couple sang many popular songs, including 'Do Diwane Shahar Mein', 'Naam Gum Jayega', 'Kabhi Kisi Ko Mukammal' and 'Ek Akela is Shehar Mein' among others.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
10 states, one UT record 100% voting; overall turnout 99%18 July 2022 7:59 PM GMT
Make session as productive as possible: PM urges MPs18 July 2022 7:59 PM GMT
Veteran singer Bhupinder Singh dies aged 8218 July 2022 7:56 PM GMT
Sikkim Police personnel shoots dead 3 colleagues18 July 2022 7:56 PM GMT
12 people killed as Maha-bound bus falls into Narmada18 July 2022 7:53 PM GMT