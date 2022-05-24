Varanasi court reserves order till today

Varanasi: A district court here reserved its order for Tuesday on which petition is to be heard first in the Gyanvapi-Shringar Gauri complex case transferred to it by the Supreme Court.



The court of District Judge A K Vishvesh heard arguments from both the Hindu and Muslim sides.

A fresh plea seeking permission to worship the 'Shivling' claimed to have been found on the Gyanvapi mosque premises during a videography survey ordered by a lower court was also filed.

The Apex Court had on Friday transferred the Gyanvapi-Shringar Gauri complex case from a civil judge (senior division) to a district judge, saying looking at the "complexities" and "sensitivity" of the issue, it is better if a senior judicial officer having an experience of over 25-30 years handles this case.

"After hearing arguments of both sides, the court will on Tuesday give its verdict on which petition is to be heard first," said Madan Mohan Yadav, a lawyer for the Hindu side.

The Hindu side argued that since a court-appointed commission has completed its work, the opponents should present their objections to it.

Yadav said they pleaded to make available the commission's report and videography done by it to present its side on it.

Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee's lawyer Mohammad Tauhid Khan argued that the writ is not sustainable; hence, it should be dismissed.

A fresh petition was also moved on Monday by Dr Kulpati Tiwari, Mahant of Kashi Vishwanath temple, for regular "pujan" (worship) of the 'Shivling', which he said was found in the Gyanvapi mosque complex.

On May 16, the lower court had directed the district administration to seal a spot in the Gyanvapi Masjid complex after counsels representing the Hindu petitioners said a 'Shivling' was found on Monday during a court-mandated videography survey.

A mosque management committee spokesperson disputed the claim, telling a television channel that the object was part of a "fountain". He said lawyers representing the mosque committee were not fully heard before the sealing order was announced.