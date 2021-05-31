Uttar Pradesh: Two men throw Covid patient's body into river; arrested after video goes viral

Balrampur (UP): Two men, one of them wearing a PPE kit, were caught on tape rolling down a Coronavirus patient's body from over a bridge into Rapti river in Uttar Pradesh's Balrampur district.



Hours later, the two were arrested, a senior police officer said.

The video was shot by some people who were driving by the spot.

After the visuals surfaced, police registered a case.

Additional Superintendent of Police Arvind Mishra on Sunday said, "The body of the deceased was sent home as per Covid protocol. In this context, two persons have been arrested for violation of Covid protocol after a case was registered, following a complaint lodged by the CMO. The person in the PPE kit has been identified as Manoj, while the other person was the nephew of the deceased (who received the body)."

He added that the hunt is on for the third person, and investigations are going on.

Earlier, Balrampur's Chief Medical Officer Vijay Bahadur Singh said on Sunday that the body has been identified as that of Prem Nath Mishra, a resident of Sohratgarh in Uttar Pradesh's Siddharth Nagar district.

"Prem Nath Mishra was hospitalised on May 25 after he contracted COVID-19 and succumbed to the disease on May 28. The body was handed over to family members as per the COVID-19 protocol. In the video, which went viral on social media, it can be seen that the body was thrown into the Rapti river," he said.

Singh said a case has been registered at the Kotwali Dehat police station in this regard.

Earlier in the month, several bodies were seen floating in the Ganga and Yamuna rivers in the state, triggering apprehensions that these were of COVID-19 patients.

The authorities too had urged people not to dispose of bodies in rivers.

Meanwhile, a plea has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking directions to the Centre and other authorities to form a committee to ensure dignified disposal of bodies of COVID-19 victims.

The plea has sought directions for constituting a three-tier committee at the central, state and panchayat, and the rural and municipality levels to look after the disposal of the bodies.

Petitioner Vineet Jindal has claimed in his plea that disposal of bodies of COVID-19 victims in rivers could have a devastating effect on the drinking water supply of people residing in cities and villages situated on the river banks, and there is an apprehension of transmission of diseases as well.

