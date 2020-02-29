US, Taliban sign peace accord aimed at ending 18 years of conflict in Afghanistan

In a bid to bring an end to the 18 years of conflict in Afghanistan, the Afghan Taliban and the United States signed a peace agreement Saturday. As per the joint statement released by the US and Afghan governments, the US and NATO would withdraw all troops in Afghanistan within 14 months if the Taliban upheld its commitments

"The Coalition will complete the withdrawal of their remaining forces from Afghanistan within 14 months following the announcement of this joint declaration and the U.S.-Taliban agreement…subject to the Taliban's fulfillment of its commitments under the US-Taliban agreement," the statement was quoted as saying by AP.

