UP govt relaxes Covid lockdown, weekend restrictions to continue

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government on Sunday announced relaxation of lockdown in the state with certain activities allowed from June 1.



Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary R K Tiwari said shops and markets outside containment zones will be allowed to open from June 1 onwards from 7 am to 7 pm for five days (Monday to Friday).

Night curfew will remain in place from 7 pm to 7 am, he said.

The weekend restrictions or "corona curfew" will remain in place on Saturday and Sunday, the statement said.