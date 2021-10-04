UP govt asks Lucknow airport not to allow arrival of chhattisgarh CM, Punjab dy CM

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government has requested the Lucknow airport authority not to allow the arrival of the Chhattisgarh chief minister and the Punjab deputy CM, who announced plans to visit Lakhimpur Kheri, in view of the violence that erupted there.



Eight people were killed on Sunday as violence erupted during a farmers' protest, claiming the lives of both farmers and BJP workers ahead of a visit to Lakhimpur by Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya.

"After the incident in Lakhimpur, the district magistrate has imposed prohibitory orders there to maintain law and order. It is requested that you should not allow Chhattisgarh CM and Punjab deputy CM at the CCS Airport in Lucknow," Additional Chief Secretary, Home, Awanish Kumar Awasthi said in a letter dated October 3 to the Airport Authority of India (AAI).

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Monday attacked the Uttar Pradesh government, asking if civil rights had been suspended in the state.

"Uttar Pradesh government is issuing 'farmaan (diktat)' to me for not coming to the state. Have civil rights been suspended in UP? If section 144 is imposed in Lakhimpur, then why is the dictatorial government stopping me from landing in Lucknow," Baghel asked in a tweet in Hindi.

He also attached Awasthi's letter to the AAI.

Baghel and Punjab Deputy CM Sukhjinder S Randhawa had announced that they would visit Lakhimpur on Monday.