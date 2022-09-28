UP: 8 killed, 14 injured in head-on collision between bus, mini truck

Lakhimpur Kheri (UP): Eight people were killed and 14 others were injured in a head-on collision between a private bus and a mini truck on Wednesday, police said.



Expressing grief over this accident, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed officials to ensure proper treatment of the injured.

The bus was on its way to Lucknow from Dhaurhara when it collided with a mini truck coming from the opposite direction on Aira bridge on National Highway number 730, Deputy Superintendent of Police Pritam Pal Singh said.

The toll is likely to rise, he said.

On receiving the information, the police reached the spot and rescued the injured after cutting the bus with a gas cutter, he said.

The injured have been sent to the district hospital and efforts are on to identify the deceased, the DSP said.

According to a spokesperson of the state government in Lucknow, the Chief Minister has extended his condolences to the bereaved families while wishing peace to the departed souls.

Orders have been issued to carry out relief work on a war footing, the spokesman added.